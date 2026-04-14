Made lot of progress, ball in Iran’s court: US vice-president J.D. Vance

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, did not immediately accept the proposed terms, with Vance suggesting the team lacked final decision-making authority. “They had to go back to Tehran… to get approval from the supreme leader or others,” he said, pointing to internal consultations within Iran’s leadership.

Responding to the US position, Iranian officials indicated that while diplomatic engagement would continue, Tehran would not compromise on what it sees as its sovereign rights. Iranian state-linked media reports emphasised that enrichment capabilities remain central to the country’s nuclear policy, while warning against “excessive demands” from Washington.

Araghchi, in remarks carried by Iranian outlets, underscored that negotiations must be based on “mutual respect and realistic expectations”, and cautioned that pressure tactics — particularly in sensitive regions such as the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz — could complicate efforts toward de-escalation.

Vance also reiterated alignment with Donald Trump on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. “I 100 per cent agree… Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said, warning of the risks if Tehran were to combine nuclear capability with what he described as “economic pressure” tactics.

Despite the impasse, both sides signalled openness to further dialogue. Vance described the talks as the first high-level engagement of this kind between the two governments, calling it “a positive step” even without a final agreement.

He acknowledged that rising energy prices linked to the tensions were “painful” for American consumers but expressed confidence that continued negotiations could stabilise markets. “We’re going to keep working to bring those prices down,” he said.

The Islamabad talks came against the backdrop of escalating tensions, including the US decision to enforce a maritime blockade on Iranian ports, underscoring the urgency — and complexity — of efforts to reach a diplomatic breakthrough.

With PTI inputs