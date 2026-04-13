US to blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports after talks fail

The United States will impose a sweeping maritime blockade on vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports from 13 April, sharply escalating tensions after stalled nuclear talks with Tehran.

Announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) following a presidential directive, the blockade will target all maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM said the restrictions will be enforced “impartially against vessels of all nations”, though ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports will not be obstructed. The operation is set to begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Commercial shipping operators have been advised to follow official navigation warnings and maintain contact with US naval forces operating in the region.

The move comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran had collapsed over Tehran’s nuclear programme, despite what he described as progress on other issues. “Most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not,” Trump said, announcing the blockade and accusing Iran of “WORLD EXTORTION” over its maritime tactics in the Strait of Hormuz.