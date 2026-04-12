Trump orders US Navy to enforce Hormuz blockade after talks with Iran collapse

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the US Navy would immediately begin enforcing a blockade on ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of peace talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed the US Navy to “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran”.

“No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, adding that other countries would also participate in the blockade of the strategic waterway, which carries about a fifth of global oil supplies.

Talks collapse over nuclear issue

Trump said negotiations with Iranian representatives in Islamabad had made progress on several issues but failed on what he described as the “only point that really mattered”.

“The meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not,” he said, reiterating that “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON”.

He said he had been briefed by Vice President J. D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner on the outcome of the talks.

Trump said the US delegation had found Iranian representatives — including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi — “very friendly and respectful”, but added that they were “very unyielding” on the nuclear issue.

The US President also issued a strong warning, saying Washington was prepared for further escalation.

“They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear. Additionally… we are fully ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’ and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran,” he said.