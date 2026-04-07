Iran urges civilian mobilisation as US deadline on Strait of Hormuz nears

Airstrikes struck Tehran on Tuesday as Iran called on young people to form human chains to protect power plants, hours before a deadline set by Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its infrastructure.

Iranian authorities said the mobilisation was aimed at safeguarding key facilities amid escalating hostilities. The deadline, set for 8 p.m. in Washington, follows earlier extensions by Washington, with US officials indicating it may be final.

The US has warned of targeting Iran’s power plants and bridges if maritime traffic does not fully resume through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime.

Iran’s president said that 14 million people, including himself, had volunteered to participate in the country’s defence, according to official statements.

Diplomatic efforts continue amid escalation

Officials involved in diplomatic efforts said talks were continuing, though Iran has rejected the latest proposal from Washington. It remains unclear whether an agreement can be reached before the deadline.