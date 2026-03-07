IRGC strikes oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz after warning

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has struck an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessel allegedly ignored repeated warnings to halt movement through the strategic waterway.

According to Iran’s state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency, the tanker — operating under the commercial name “Prima” — was targeted by a drone after it continued sailing despite security restrictions imposed by the IRGC navy.

Officials said the tanker had violated navigation instructions issued amid heightened tensions in the region. The strait, one of the world’s most critical maritime routes for global energy shipments, has been under heightened Iranian control since the start of military strikes against Iran by the United States and Israel.

Iranian authorities said the security restrictions followed the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the attacks, which also reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior military commanders and civilians.

The IRGC warned that vessels linked to what it described as “hostile states” would not be permitted to pass through the strait during the current conflict.

Despite the incident, Iranian officials have denied reports that the country has fully closed the Strait of Hormuz.