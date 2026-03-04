Trump offers US insurance, naval escorts as Hormuz crisis lifts oil prices

Oil and gas prices climbed sharply after escalating conflict involving Iran stoked fears of disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors, through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supplies pass.

The surge came as traders reacted to mounting tensions in the Gulf and the risk that tanker traffic through the narrow waterway could be curtailed. The world’s main international oil benchmark, Brent crude, rose by nearly 5 per cent to about $81.40 a barrel, while US crude gained more than 4.5 per cent to trade at roughly $74.56. Natural gas prices also advanced on concerns that regional exports could be affected.

In response, US President Donald Trump announced emergency measures aimed at reassuring shipping companies and calming energy markets. He said he had directed the United States Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade moving through the Gulf.

“Effective immediately,” Trump said in a social media post, the agency would offer cover “at a very reasonable price” to safeguard vessels, particularly those transporting energy supplies. He added that the scheme would be available to all shipping lines operating in the region.

The president also signalled that the US military stood ready to intervene directly if necessary. “If required, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible,” he said, pledging that Washington would ensure the “free flow of energy to the world”.

The announcement followed reports that Iran had sought to restrict passage through the strait after hostilities intensified. An Iranian commander was quoted as warning that vessels attempting to transit the waterway could face retaliation.

Al Jazeera said analysts cautioned that a prolonged closure or sustained disruption could have dramatic consequences for global energy markets. Some strategists have suggested that oil prices could climb beyond $100 a barrel if tanker traffic were blocked for any significant period.