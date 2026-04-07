Iran offers 10-point formula to US, drops demand for reparations

Various reports point to a 10-point peace formula proposed by Iran to end the conflict in the West Asia. In response to a permanent end to the war on Iran, and not just a ceasefire, and withdrawal of all US sanctions on Iran and an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Iran is ready to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has proposed to impose a fee of $2 million per ship for passage through the Strait and share the fees with Oman. The plan, it is learnt, has been handed over to the mediators from Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt.

A guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again and ending all regional hostilities directed at Iranian allies precede all the other conditions laid down, it is being reported. Geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar, while describing the plan as ‘eminently reasonable’, however is convinced that the US or Israel will not agree to give iron-clad guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again. Israel, he posted on X, would never agree to stop its invasion of and strikes on Lebanon.

Escobar acknowledges that the Hormuz Strait is already open to countries not hostile to Iran, which is already collecting the $2 million fees from ships. Discussions with Oman have been on to finalise modalities of safe passage and payments to be shared by the Gulf state. He also finds the proposal to use the Hormuz fees for Iran’s reconstruction - instead of reparations ‘reasonable’.

Mahdi Mohammadi, strategic adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday that “Iran has clearly and overtly won the war” and will only accept terms that “consolidate its gains and create a new security regime in the region.” On Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, Mohammadi wrote: “It is Trump who has about 20 hours to either surrender to Iran or his allies will return to the Stone Age. We will not back down”.