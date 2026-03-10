Iran vows of total oil blockade as Trump threatens 20-fold retaliation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Tuesday it would prevent any oil shipments from the Middle East if US and Israeli attacks continue, according to state media.

US President Donald Trump responded that America would strike Iran "twenty times harder" if it blocks the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil passes, he said at a press conference on Monday.​​

The rhetoric followed volatile markets, with Brent crude falling over 10 per cent on Tuesday after surging 29 per cent the previous day to 2022 highs, while global shares rallied on Trump's prediction of a swift war end.

Leadership change amid conflict

Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader on Monday, succeeding his slain father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid the 10th day of US-Israeli air and missile strikes that have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians, according to Iran's UN ambassador.​​

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's aim is to overthrow Iran's clerical rule, adding "our hand is still extended" to the Iranian people.​

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's aim is to overthrow Iran's clerical rule, adding "our hand is still extended" to the Iranian people.​