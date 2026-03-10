Donald Trump defines US ‘victory’, says Iran war may end soon

The president elaborated on the extent of the US and Israeli strikes, saying that over 5,000 targets had been hit, from Iran’s naval forces to missile systems and drone networks. “Most of Iran's naval power has been sunk,” he claimed, adding that the country’s missile capability had been reduced to roughly ten percent, and its drone production had been newly targeted.

Yet, Trump hinted at a measured restraint, noting that some of the most vital targets had been intentionally preserved, ready to be struck if necessary. “If we hit them, it’s going to take many years for them to be rebuilt,” he said, underscoring the long-term strategic impact of the campaign.

The president described the ultimate objective in stark terms: the elimination of Iran’s ability to produce weaponry capable of threatening the US or its allies for an extended period.

Trump also delivered a stern warning to Tehran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil arteries. “The Strait of Hormuz is going to remain safe,” he said. “We have a lot of Navy ships there.”

The US-led offensive, conducted in concert with Israeli forces, has already targeted Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities in a broad and escalating campaign. With Trump’s bold declarations and the strikes’ reported effectiveness, the administration signals both confidence and readiness as it navigates one of the most volatile theaters in the Middle East.

