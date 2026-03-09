G7 to hold emergency meeting as oil surges above $100 amid Iran war

The Group of Seven (G7) nations will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the sharp surge in global oil prices and the wider economic impact of the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Finance ministers from the leading industrialised economies, including UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, are expected to assess the economic fallout of the conflict as energy markets react to fears of supply disruptions in the Gulf region.

Oil prices surged sharply on Monday, with Brent crude briefly touching nearly $120 per barrel before easing back to around $102, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded near $101 a barrel. The spike triggered sell-offs in stock markets across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Supply fears linked to Strait of Hormuz

The surge in oil prices has been driven by concerns that the conflict could disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor between Iran and Oman that carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Shipping traffic through the route has slowed significantly since the war intensified more than a week ago, raising fears of a prolonged supply disruption in global energy markets.

Energy infrastructure has increasingly become a target in the conflict. The United States and Israel carried out fresh airstrikes on Iranian targets over the weekend, including oil depots.

Iran, meanwhile, has targeted energy facilities in neighbouring Gulf states. Saudi Arabia said overnight that it had intercepted and destroyed two waves of drones heading towards a major oilfield.

Strategic reserves release being considered

Reports indicate that G7 countries may discuss the possibility of a coordinated release of petroleum from strategic reserves, under the supervision of the International Energy Agency (IEA).