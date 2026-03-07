Trump says Iran will be ‘hit very hard’ after Pezeshkian apologises to Gulf neighbours
According to Trump, Iran’s statement reflected the impact of continuing military pressure from the United States and Israel
Donald Trump, President of the United States, has warned that Iran could face further military strikes, saying the country would be “hit very hard” in a message posted on social media on Saturday.
Writing on the platform Truth Social, Trump said that additional areas and groups in Iran were now being considered as potential targets because of what he described as the country’s “bad behaviour”.
“Today Iran will be hit very hard,” he wrote, adding that several locations previously not under consideration for military action were now being assessed for possible strikes.
In the same post, the US President sharply criticised Iran, calling it the “loser of the Middle East” and claiming it had effectively surrendered to neighbouring countries after facing sustained military pressure.
Trump’s remarks followed comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who earlier issued a recorded statement apologising to Gulf neighbours amid the escalating regional conflict.
According to Trump, Iran’s statement reflected the impact of continuing military pressure from the United States and Israel. He claimed Tehran had promised not to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.
The US President further asserted that Iran’s regional ambitions had been thwarted, saying the country had sought to dominate the Middle East but had now suffered a historic setback.
“It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” Trump wrote, adding that Iran would remain weakened for decades unless it surrendered fully or collapsed.
Trump’s comments come amid heightened tensions across the region as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to expand, raising fears of further military escalation.
