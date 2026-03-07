Trump says Iran will be ‘hit very hard’ after Pezeshkian apologises to Gulf neighbours

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has warned that Iran could face further military strikes, saying the country would be “hit very hard” in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

Writing on the platform Truth Social, Trump said that additional areas and groups in Iran were now being considered as potential targets because of what he described as the country’s “bad behaviour”.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard,” he wrote, adding that several locations previously not under consideration for military action were now being assessed for possible strikes.

In the same post, the US President sharply criticised Iran, calling it the “loser of the Middle East” and claiming it had effectively surrendered to neighbouring countries after facing sustained military pressure.

Trump’s remarks followed comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who earlier issued a recorded statement apologising to Gulf neighbours amid the escalating regional conflict.