Iran seeking talks as US–Israel strikes intensify, claims Donald Trump

Amid the thunder of escalating conflict, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran is now seeking negotiations after suffering what he described as devastating military setbacks from coordinated American and Israeli strikes targeting Tehran’s missile and drone capabilities.

Speaking at a White House ceremony honouring the 2025 Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer champions, Trump portrayed the campaign as swift and overwhelming, claiming the joint offensive with Israel had already begun to dismantle Iran’s strategic arsenal.

“They're calling, they're saying, ‘How do we make a deal?’” Trump said, suggesting that Tehran was now reaching out for negotiations after enduring heavy blows. “I said you're being a little bit late.”

According to the president, the military operation has progressed “far ahead of schedule”, with American and Israeli forces relentlessly targeting Iranian infrastructure. He claimed missile launch systems were being eliminated within minutes of use, describing a battlefield where retaliation is almost instantaneous.

“As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes the launcher gets hit,” he said.