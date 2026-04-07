Donald Trump threatens to decimate Iran in four hours if Hormuz deal fails

US President Donald Trump on Monday sharply escalated rhetoric against Iran, warning of massive strikes on civilian infrastructure if Tehran fails to agree to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump said the United States had the military capability to “completely demolish” Iran’s bridges and power plants within hours, outlining a scenario in which the country’s critical infrastructure could be wiped out in a short, concentrated assault. He dismissed concerns that such strikes could amount to war crimes, insisting they would not violate international law.

The US president also urged Tehran to comply with Washington’s demands by an 8 pm Eastern Time deadline, linking the ultimatum to restoring free movement of global oil shipments through the Hormuz Strait — a chokepoint that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s crude supply.

Trump further claimed that sections of the Iranian population supported stronger US action and said Washington could even assist in rebuilding Iran if a deal is reached.