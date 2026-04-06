Iran rejects ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline looms; insists on permanent end to war

Iran on 6 April rejected a fresh ceasefire proposal amid intensifying hostilities, insisting that it would only accept a permanent end to the war with guarantees against future attacks, even as US President Donald Trump set a deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran conveyed its response through Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator in the ongoing conflict, according to Iranian state media.

“We won’t merely accept a ceasefire… we only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again,” a senior Iranian diplomatic official told the Associated Press.

Ceasefire proposal and mediation

The proposed framework, backed by regional mediators including Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, envisages a temporary ceasefire followed by negotiations towards a comprehensive settlement.

The plan reportedly included reopening the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil transit route — as part of the initial phase.

However, Tehran rejected the idea of reopening the strait as part of a temporary truce, signalling that it would not accept externally imposed deadlines while reviewing the proposal.

Iran’s foreign ministry said negotiations could not proceed under “ultimatums” or threats.

Trump’s ultimatum

Trump has warned that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could trigger strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and transport networks.

In recent statements, he indicated that such action could be taken within hours if no agreement is reached.

The Strait of Hormuz carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, and its disruption has already pushed global energy prices sharply higher.

Escalation on ground

Even as diplomatic efforts continued, military escalation persisted across the region.

Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field, a key energy installation shared with Qatar, targeting infrastructure linked to Iran’s energy revenues, according to reports.