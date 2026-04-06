Diplomacy and threats collide as US, Iran receive peace proposal

Iran has rejected reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of a proposed ceasefire framework with the United States, even as diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict gathered pace amid continued hostilities.

A Reuters source familiar with the discussions said the proposed peace plan envisages a two-tier approach — an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement to be finalised within 15 to 20 days.

The source said Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir had been in contact “all night” with US Vice President JD Vance, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as part of efforts to advance the proposal.

Separately, Axios reported that the US, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a possible 45-day ceasefire as part of a broader deal that could eventually lead to a permanent end to the war.

Iran rejects key condition

A senior Iranian official said Tehran would not reopen the Strait — a critical route for nearly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies — as part of any temporary ceasefire arrangement.

The official added that Iran would not accept externally imposed deadlines and accused Washington of lacking seriousness about a permanent ceasefire.

Iran had earlier effectively shut the waterway in response to US-Israeli strikes, disrupting global energy flows and raising oil prices.

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran must agree to a deal by Tuesday evening or face intensified attacks.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened further strikes on Iran’s energy and transport infrastructure if Tehran failed to comply.

He later specified a deadline of “Tuesday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time (Wednesday 0000 GMT)”.