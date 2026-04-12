Vance exits ‘Islamabad Talks’, after making ‘best and final offer’

The US vice-president J.D. Vance, who is leading the US delegation in the talks broke his silence at 7 am on Sunday, 12 April and addressing the media said, “We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement — and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America.” He went on to say, “The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon."

Vance indicated that he was leaving Pakistan and heading back to the US, without clarifying if the rest of the US delegation would stay back for a final attempt at diplomacy. He declared that Washington had shared with Iran its “final and best offer” on “a method of understanding, ” adding, “We’ll see if the Iranians accept. He refused to get into details or say specifically what the Iranian delegation rejected. However, he said that U.S. presented clear red lines and terms, adding, “Iran chose not to accept” them.

The US, Vance suggested, wanted a firm, long-term commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon or the capability to rapidly build one, claiming that Iran’s enriched uranium stock had been destroyed, saying, ‘the issue is now political will, not capability’. The US vice president claimed that the U.S. was “flexible” and negotiating in good faith, that U.S. officials were in constant contact with Trump and the national security team throughout the negotiations.

Ironically, barely an hour earlier at 6 am the official handle of the Government of Iran issued the following statement, “Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan concluded after 14 hours. Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts. Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences. At Pakistan’s proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday.” What could have happened between 6 am and 7 am in Islamabad? The speculation emerging from

Pakistan’s capital is that President Trump had pulled the plug.