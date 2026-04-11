Iran carries children's blood-stained school bags on flight to Islamabad ahead of talks with US

Iran carried symbolic items linked to children killed in the conflict on board a flight to Pakistan, as its delegation travelled to Islamabad for ceasefire talks with the United States.

The items — blood-stained school bags, shoes, white flowers and photographs — were placed inside the aircraft by the delegation led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. The Iranian embassy shared visuals, saying, “The children of Minab are always with us.”

‘Minab 168’ reference

The delegation has been named “Minab 168”, referring to children Iran says were killed in a strike on a school in Minab.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier shared images which he said showed graves of more than 160 children killed in the incident.

He described the strike as a “crime” and said it targeted a girls’ primary school during the daytime.