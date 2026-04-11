Iran carries children's blood-stained school bags on flight to Islamabad ahead of talks with US
Delegation displays school bags, shoes to highlight civilian toll; US denies targeting school
Iran carried symbolic items linked to children killed in the conflict on board a flight to Pakistan, as its delegation travelled to Islamabad for ceasefire talks with the United States.
The items — blood-stained school bags, shoes, white flowers and photographs — were placed inside the aircraft by the delegation led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. The Iranian embassy shared visuals, saying, “The children of Minab are always with us.”
‘Minab 168’ reference
The delegation has been named “Minab 168”, referring to children Iran says were killed in a strike on a school in Minab.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier shared images which he said showed graves of more than 160 children killed in the incident.
He described the strike as a “crime” and said it targeted a girls’ primary school during the daytime.
The United States has denied targeting a school, with President Donald Trump earlier suggesting Iran may have been responsible and citing lack of precision in its strikes.
A report cited a possible targeting error involving a missile, though details remain contested and independently unverified.
Talks in Pakistan
The Iranian delegation, including Qalibaf and Araghchi, arrived in Islamabad for negotiations over a proposed ceasefire framework.
They were received by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior officials.
The US side is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance, along with envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner.
The symbolic display is seen as Iran’s attempt to foreground civilian casualties as talks begin, even as both sides seek to negotiate terms for a ceasefire following weeks of conflict.
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