Over 2,100 kids killed or injured since escalation in West Asia conflict: UN

Hundreds of children have been killed and thousands more affected since the outbreak of hostilities linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, according to senior UN officials.

Speaking at a press briefing in New York on Monday, UNICEF’s deputy executive director Ted Chaiban said that at least 324 children have died in Iran and Lebanon since strikes began on 28 February. Of these, 206 deaths were reported in Iran and 118 in Lebanon. A further five children — four in Israel and one in Kuwait — were killed in retaliatory attacks launched by Iran.

In total, more than 2,100 children have been killed or injured across the region since the escalation began, Chaiban added, warning of the profound human toll behind the figures.

“Behind these numbers are families and communities in shock,” he said. “We are also witnessing large-scale displacement driven by sustained bombardment and evacuation orders that have emptied entire neighbourhoods.”

One of the deadliest incidents occurred on the first day of the conflict, when a missile struck a girls’ school in Iran, killing at least 168 people, including more than 100 children, according to Amnesty International. While responsibility has not been formally acknowledged, a report citing a US military investigation suggested the strike resulted from a targeting error during an operation against a nearby military facility.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly. The UN refugee agency estimates that up to 3.2 million people in Iran have been displaced, including around 864,000 children. Many are fleeing major cities such as Tehran for safer rural or northern areas.

In Lebanon, more than one million people have been forced from their homes, including approximately 370,000 children. Displaced families are increasingly seeking shelter in public buildings, including schools, raising concerns about overcrowding and access to essential services.