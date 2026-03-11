War widens in West Asia as blasts rock Tehran, missile exchanges intensify

The skies over Tehran lit up with fresh explosions as the war between Iran, the United States and Israel entered its eleventh day, deepening fears of a wider regional conflagration across West Asia.

Iranian authorities claimed that US and Israeli strikes have bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites across the country since the conflict began, leaving more than 1,300 civilians dead, the Al Jazeera reported.

The strikes, officials said, have hit residential neighbourhoods, infrastructure and public facilities, intensifying anger in Tehran and raising concerns about the growing humanitarian toll.

Even as the bombardment continued, the United States said it had launched fresh operations at sea. The US military announced that it destroyed 16 inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels after President Donald Trump warned Tehran of severe consequences if oil shipments through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz were threatened, the Al Jazeera reported.