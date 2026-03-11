Donald Trump warns Iran on Hormuz mines as US destroys 10 boats

The crisis in the waters of the Gulf deepened on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, cautioning that any attempt to mine the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz would invite overwhelming military retaliation from the United States.

In a strongly worded message posted on Truth Social, Trump said Washington was closely watching the narrow but crucial maritime corridor that connects the Persian Gulf to global energy markets — a waterway through which a significant share of the world’s oil shipments passes.

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump wrote, his message carrying both warning and urgency.

The US president said that any failure by Tehran to remove such mines would trigger consequences of an extraordinary scale. “If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” he warned.

Trump further asserted that the United States was prepared to deploy advanced surveillance systems and missile capabilities to prevent any attempt to sabotage the critical shipping route. “We are using the same technology and missile capabilities deployed against drug traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait,” he said, adding bluntly: “They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!”