Iran delegation in Islamabad for high-stakes US talks amid fragile ceasefire

An Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday, 11 April for crucial talks with the United States, raising cautious hopes of easing tensions after weeks of conflict that have rattled West Asia.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while announcing a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, had said the US and Iran would hold negotiations in Islamabad. In a post on X, Sharif tagged the presidents of both countries, signalling Islamabad’s role as a facilitator in the diplomatic effort.

The Iranian team, led by Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, is expected to participate in the Islamabad talks later on Saturday. The US delegation, headed by vice-president J.D. Vance, was also on its way to the Pakistani capital.

According to Pakistan’s foreign office, the Iranian delegation was received by deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, chief of Army staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and interior minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

“A high-powered delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad today to participate in Islamabad Talks,” the foreign office said in a statement.