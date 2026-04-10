Stakeholders harden position on Iran, suspense alive ahead of Islamabad talks

Despite reports by the Wall Street Journal and circulating photographs and videos purportedly showing the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Islamabad to discuss the fragile West Asia ceasefire, there was no official confirmation from either Pakistan or Iran until Friday evening.

While some videos appeared to show the Iranian president being received by Pakistan’s prime minister and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the two principal negotiators — Seyed Abbas Araghchi and G.B. Ghalibaf — were not seen. Iranian media outlets in fact claimed the delegation had not even departed Tehran for Islamabad, a flight of roughly three hours.

The US delegation, however, was reported to be airborne and expected to arrive early on Saturday, 11 April.

Iran’s visit to Islamabad was reportedly postponed several times on Friday, according to Press TV, amid Tehran’s insistence that Israel halt its bombing of Beirut and ground operations in Lebanon. Iranian officials warned that continued Israeli attacks could derail the talks altogether.