Doubts and distrust over Islamabad talks as Strait of Hormuz is mined

The ‘peace talks’ following the two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan is still on schedule, claimed various news outlets on Thursday evening despite growing doubts.

Pakistan has declared a two-day holiday till Friday and Serena Hotel, the venue for the talks, was requisitioned with guests asked to vacate till 12 April. The talks are likely to be led by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and the Iranian Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with Pakistan mediating.

Iran’s 10‑point proposal—including demands for withdrawal of sanctions, recognition of Iran and Oman’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of a Hormuz transit tax in lieu of reparations are some of the conditions on the table and will likely form the basis of discussions.

Iran however publicly linked its participation in Islamabad talks to an immediate halt in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, making Beirut the decisive variable in whether diplomacy moves forward. The next few hours may determine whether Islamabad becomes a real negotiation track-or collapses before it begins. The strait of Hormuz remains "open," claimed Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman but confirmed that it has been mined, so all ships must use channels that are controlled by Iran until the mines are cleared.

There were no signs till late Thursday of any restraint by Israel, which appeared to be going ahead with its ‘Greater Israel’ project by continuing with both aerial attacks and ground invasion into Lebanon. From Beirut war correspondent Steve Sweeny confirmed that more than 250 people had been killed in Israeli strikes in Beirut and many more are missing under the rubble, children have been orphaned, Israel also bombed a funeral and a cafe, killing several people. Emergency workers and ambulances were targeted, and civilian buildings have been levelled by Israel, he reported, all of which would amount to acts of terrorism.