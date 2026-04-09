Pakistan not a ‘credible player’ in Iran-US talks: Israel envoy to India
Ambassador Reuven Azar outlines Israel’s position on mediation, regional conflicts
Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Wednesday said Israel does not view Pakistan as a “credible player” in the ongoing Iran-US diplomatic process, even as Islamabad has been involved in facilitation efforts.
In an interview, Azar said the United States may be using Pakistan’s role for its own strategic reasons.
“We don’t see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons,” he said.
‘Important to stay in sync with US’
Azar said Israel’s focus remains aligned with Washington on the broader objectives of the negotiations.
“We have seen in the past how the United States has managed to take problematic states like Qatar and Turkey and use them… For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see,” he said.
There was no immediate response from Pakistan to the remarks.
Lebanon, Gaza not part of ceasefire framework
Responding to questions on whether the ceasefire framework could be extended to Lebanon and Gaza, Azar said the conflicts are being treated separately.
“They’re treated separately. We already have a framework agreed by the international community on Gaza. Hamas has to disarm… It has nothing to do with the operation in Iran,” he said.
On Lebanon, he said Israel’s objective is linked to security concerns.
“When it comes to Lebanon, we have to achieve a situation in which southern Lebanon will be cleared of Hezbollah infrastructure. That’s the responsibility of the Lebanese government,” he said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier said Lebanon was part of the proposed two-week peace arrangement.
However, hostilities in Lebanon were continuing at the time of reporting, according to officials.
Iran negotiations and conditions
Azar said the negotiations with Iran are expected to focus on key conditions outlined in a broader framework.
“That means no military nuclear capabilities on Iranian soil, curbing their ballistic missile programme and a full stop to the proliferation of terror in the region,” he said.
The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and regional stakeholders to de-escalate tensions with Iran following recent hostilities.
Israel has maintained that any agreement must address concerns related to Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities and regional activities.
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