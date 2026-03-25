No clarity on US ‘15-point peace plan’ as Tehran casts doubts amid ongoing strikes

This story will be updated when Iran responds.

Iran has sharply rebuffed suggestions of a potential ceasefire with the United States, casting further doubt on reports of a proposed “15-point” peace plan as the conflict continues to escalate.

In a televised statement on Wednesday, Lt Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, openly mocked Washington’s claims of ongoing negotiations.

“Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” he said, dismissing the idea of any meaningful dialogue.

“Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you — not now, not ever,” he added.

The remarks underscore Tehran’s hardened stance and raise fresh questions about whether any diplomatic initiative — including the reported US proposal — has a realistic chance of gaining traction.

According to US media reports, Washington has conveyed a plan to Iran via Pakistani intermediaries, who have also offered to host direct talks in Islamabad. However, no official document has been released, and the contents of the purported plan remain unverified.