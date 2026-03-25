Iran agreed not to have nuclear weapon, sent ‘big present’ to US, claims Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran has agreed never to develop a nuclear weapon and suggested that Tehran had offered a “significant prize” linked to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, even as he declared victory in the recently concluded three-week conflict.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said Iran was now inclined to “make a deal” with the United States. He indicated that vice-president J.D. Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio, special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner were leading ongoing negotiations.

Trump also suggested that Iran’s political leadership had undergone major changes following the conflict, describing the shift as effectively amounting to a “regime change”.

“It’s what we really have — a change in the regime, because the leaders are all very different from the ones we started off with,” he said.

Without revealing specifics, Trump claimed Iran had extended a “very big present” to the US tied to oil and gas interests in the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.