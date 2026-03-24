War drags on, leaving US and Iran with no easy way out

Despite repeated claims by the United States and Israel that Iran’s military capacity has been severely degraded, the conflict appears to be intensifying, with recent developments raising fresh questions over Tehran’s capabilities and leadership structure.

US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have maintained that sustained strikes have crippled Iran’s command system. However, events on the ground suggest otherwise, with escalation continuing “faster, sharper, and with fewer clear exit points”.

Missile reach raises alarm

A major concern emerged after Iran reportedly launched missiles towards the US-UK military base at Diego Garcia, located around 3,800 km away.

Although the missiles did not reach the island, the attempt suggests a potential expansion of Iran’s known strike range, previously estimated at around 2,000 km.

This raises the possibility that Iran’s capabilities may be evolving even under sustained military pressure.

Leadership vacuum, yet coordinated strikes

Uncertainty also surrounds Iran’s leadership following reported high-level casualties, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

His reported successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared publicly, issuing only written messages, leaving questions over who is directing military operations.

Yet, Iranian strikes — including a reported attack on Dimona in Israel’s Negev desert — suggest coordination rather than disarray, challenging assumptions that leadership decapitation would lead to paralysis.

Diplomatic uncertainty deepens

The lack of visible leadership has also complicated prospects for negotiations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has maintained a low profile, further narrowing diplomatic channels.