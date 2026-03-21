People in Tehran call Trump and Western media’s bluff

Earlier this week, Ladakhi activist Sajjad Kargili shared a video statement from Syed Akif Zaidi, possibly from Kashmir, who spoke in Hindi on the situation within Iran. He did not gloss over the damages inflicted on Tehran and other Iranian cities thanks to relentless bombing by the US and Israel. The Western powers were trying to reduce Iran to rubbles like Gaza, he stated as a matter of fact — before proceeding to provide an astonishing account of normalcy and resilience.

His account suggests a government in complete control and a people standing in support of the government, contrary to the propaganda being fed by Western media.

Public transport, Zaidi claimed, had been made completely free in Tehran to help people during the war. Office-timings in government offices were extended, instead of being reduced during the month of Ramzan. Licenses, permits etc which were about to lapse, it was announced, were being automatically renewed for three months and more so that people do not have to even apply online.