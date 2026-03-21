Lessons from a mindless ‘war of choice’

There is a particular kind of strategic trap arrogant powerful leaders repeatedly fall into. A war launched with limited objectives achieves early tactical success, but gets defined over time by the one goal it cannot achieve. In Vietnam, it was the collapse of the government in Hanoi. In Iraq, it was the creation of an obedient political order. In Afghanistan, it was to dismantle the Taliban as a political force. In the current US–Israel war against Iran, that ambitious objective is ‘regime change’.

Despite their overwhelmingly superior firepower, the aggressors have not managed to engineer a collapse of the Islamic Republic. On the contrary, the regime has consolidated around a harder line and gained from a surge of nationalistic sentiment in the face of foreign aggression.

The first phase of the war was framed as a campaign against the Iranian leadership and its military infrastructure. The assassination of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was meant to be a decisive decapitation strike. Iran’s key command structures were targeted, its scientists and military officers killed, its alleged nuclear facilities bombed again. In the early hours of the conflict, it was still possible to argue that the campaign was directed primarily at the regime.

Many Iranians who have long resented the Islamic Republic might initially have seen hope in the strikes, seen the attack as a direct challenge to a government that has suppressed dissent and curtailed freedoms. But that sentiment evaporated fast. On the very first day of the war, the attack on an all-girls elementary school in Minab killed 186 students and their teacher. As the war progressed, the Trump administration’s reasons for going into it shape-shifted and the target list expanded to oil facilities, desalination plants, civilian aircraft and infrastructure, even UNESCO heritage sites. It was now evident to ordinary Iranians, even those who hate the regime, that this was no war to liberate them.

This transformation is politically decisive. Regime change is not simply a military outcome but a social and political process. It requires a fractured ruling elite, a mobilised opposition capable of seizing power and a population whose anger is directed at its own rulers rather than foreign aggressors. The US has managed to turn their ire onto itself.

The installation of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader illustrates this failure. His father’s killing was expected to produce institutional chaos that might destabilise the Islamic Republic. Instead the system adapted quickly. Leadership did change but the regime survived. In fact, the new leader assumed power under conditions that will reinforce his authority rather than weaken it. Wartime succession often strengthens regimes because leadership transitions occur under the banner of national defence. The younger Khamenei is now a symbol of continuity under siege.

What the US and Israel underestimated was Iran’s memory of foreign meddling in their affairs. For more than a century, Iranians have experienced repeated attempts by outside powers to reshape the country’s politics in order to exploit its resources.