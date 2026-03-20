War without victory: Why Washington risks losing West Asia as missiles fly

As the United States–Israel war on Iran approaches its fourth week, the conflict has settled into a dangerous rhythm of escalation without resolution. What began as a series of targeted strikes has now expanded into a theatre-wide confrontation stretching from the Persian Gulf to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Precision air raids, cyber operations, proxy engagements, and retaliatory missile strikes have created a volatile equilibrium — one in which neither side can decisively win, yet both continue to incur mounting strategic costs.

At first glance, the battlefield narrative appears ambiguous. Iran has demonstrated an unexpected capacity to absorb and respond to sustained military pressure, launching waves of ballistic and cruise missile attacks on American installations across Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf.

Several of these strikes have reportedly damaged critical infrastructure, including air defence systems and logistical hubs. In parallel, Iran’s regional allies — from Hezbollah in Lebanon to militia networks in Iraq and Syria — have intensified coordinated operations, opening multiple fronts that have stretched American and Israeli military resources.

The US and Israel, for their part, have escalated their campaign by targeting Iran’s military command structures, nuclear-linked facilities, and energy infrastructure. High-value assassinations of senior Iranian commanders and scientists have sought to degrade Tehran’s strategic capabilities.

Yet these actions have not produced the anticipated deterrence. Instead, they have hardened Iran’s resolve, transforming the conflict into a broader struggle over regional order rather than a limited military engagement.

Recent developments underline just how far the war has widened. Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field — the world’s largest — have disrupted a significant share of Iran’s energy production, triggering immediate global market shocks and retaliatory Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

At the same time, US forces have intensified operations in and around the Strait of Hormuz, deploying advanced aircraft and striking Iranian naval and drone assets in an effort to secure one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.