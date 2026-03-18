20 days of war on Iran: US, Israel angry and desperate

What explains the sharpening rhetoric and widening scope of attacks against Iran from Washington DC and Tel Aviv? Both the United States and Israel had initially projected confidence that the war would be swift — over within a week. Nearly three weeks in, that expectation has not held. Iran’s resistance has proven far more sustained than anticipated, and the result is increasingly visible: rising frustration, harder targets, and a widening arc of escalation.

Wednesday, 18 March may well mark a turning point. Israel struck Iran’s largest natural gas processing facility, reportedly “in full coordination with the United States”. The timing is significant. Why target such critical infrastructure on the 20th day of the war, and not earlier?

The strike aligns with Israel’s broader strategy of degrading not only Iran’s military capabilities but also its economic backbone — pushing towards systemic destabilisation. But it may also serve another purpose: provoking Iran into retaliating against oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf, thereby drawing regional powers into the conflict.

The rhetoric has escalated alongside the targeting. On the same day, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz signalled a major shift, stating that Israeli forces had been authorised to eliminate Iranian officials once identified. “Significant surprises are expected today across all fronts that will escalate the war to a new level. We have authorised the IDF to eliminate any Iranian official once a ‘targeting circle’ has been closed on them, without the need for additional approval,” he said.

From Washington, the signals are more conflicted — and increasingly strained. On 17 March, Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Centre under President Donald Trump, abruptly resigned, questioning the very premise of the war.