Fire, technical issues hit USS Gerald R. Ford; carrier to sail to Crete for repairs
Extended deployment raises concerns over crew morale and operational strain
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is set to sail to Crete for repairs after a fire onboard injured sailors and damaged living spaces, adding to a series of technical and operational challenges during its prolonged deployment.
The carrier, currently deployed in the Red Sea as part of US military operations against Iran, has been at sea for nearly nine months, raising concerns over crew fatigue and morale.
According to Reuters, nearly 200 sailors were treated for smoke-related injuries after a fire broke out in the ship’s main laundry area. One service member was evacuated with injuries, officials said.
The fire, which took hours to control, damaged around 100 sleeping berths, though earlier military statements had said the vessel remained operational with no impact on propulsion systems.
Operational strain and morale concerns
Officials cited by Reuters did not specify how long the $13 billion carrier would remain in Crete for repairs.
The extended deployment has drawn criticism, with Senator Mark Warner saying the crew had been “pushed to the brink” after nearly a year at sea.
The US Navy, however, said its personnel continued to operate effectively in “dynamic environments” and maintained that maintenance demands had decreased over time.
Persistent technical issues
The vessel has also faced recurring problems with its toilet systems, with US media reporting clogged systems and long queues onboard.
A 2020 report by the US Government Accountability Office noted that the system required frequent maintenance, including costly acid flushes.
The Navy said such issues were handled by onboard personnel with minimal disruption.
Strategic role and possible replacement
The USS Gerald R. Ford carries over 4,000 personnel and more than 75 aircraft, including F/A-18 Super Hornets, and has played a key role in air operations in the region.
US forces have reportedly conducted strikes on over 7,000 targets since operations against Iran began on 28 February, according to media reports.
The carrier’s temporary withdrawal could create a gap in US naval presence in the region. However, reports suggest it may be replaced by the USS George H.W. Bush (United States, commissioned 2009), which is preparing for deployment.
Before its Middle East deployment, the USS Gerald R. Ford had participated in operations in the Caribbean, including actions against alleged drug-smuggling vessels and sanctioned shipments linked to Venezuela.
The latest developments highlight the operational pressures faced by naval assets during extended deployments in high-intensity conflict zones.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines