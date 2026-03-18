Fire, technical issues hit USS Gerald R. Ford; carrier to sail to Crete for repairs

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is set to sail to Crete for repairs after a fire onboard injured sailors and damaged living spaces, adding to a series of technical and operational challenges during its prolonged deployment.

The carrier, currently deployed in the Red Sea as part of US military operations against Iran, has been at sea for nearly nine months, raising concerns over crew fatigue and morale.

According to Reuters, nearly 200 sailors were treated for smoke-related injuries after a fire broke out in the ship’s main laundry area. One service member was evacuated with injuries, officials said.

The fire, which took hours to control, damaged around 100 sleeping berths, though earlier military statements had said the vessel remained operational with no impact on propulsion systems.

Operational strain and morale concerns

Officials cited by Reuters did not specify how long the $13 billion carrier would remain in Crete for repairs.

The extended deployment has drawn criticism, with Senator Mark Warner saying the crew had been “pushed to the brink” after nearly a year at sea.