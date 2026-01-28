US ‘armada’ heads to Middle East as Trump warns Iran, stresses diplomacy
President Donald Trump has confirmed that a large US naval force is heading toward the Middle East as tensions with Iran rise, saying Washington hopes diplomatic means will prevail but remains prepared to use military force if necessary.
In recent interviews, including remarks to WABC radio and other media, Trump described the deployment as a “very powerful” armada that is “bigger than what we have in Venezuela”, and stressed that the US hopes it will not have to be used in conflict.
The naval contingent includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided‑missile destroyers, which have already crossed into the Middle East under US Central Command. A defense official said the movement of these forces is intended to bolster regional security and deterrence amid ongoing frictions with Tehran.
Trump framed the deployment as part of continued pressure on Iran in response to weeks of unrest in the country following a brutal crackdown on protests that began in late December and have been met with international concern. He reiterated that the US is watching Iran closely and warned Tehran against renewed violence or resumption of its nuclear activities.
While Trump declined to provide specific operational details, he emphasised that diplomatic engagement remains preferable. He said that he hopes the presence of US forces will deter escalation: “Hopefully, we won’t have to use it.”
Iranian officials have responded to the developments with warnings that any attack on their territory could prompt a “swift and comprehensive” response, underscoring the risk of broader confrontation.
The deployment includes not only naval assets but also enhanced air‑defense systems and additional aircraft, according to US defense sources. These moves mirror previous US military buildups aimed at deterring Iranian actions and reassuring partners in the region.
Trump also invoked US past actions in the region, stressing that the United States has both military options ready and a preference for peaceful resolution — though senior officials have warned that restraint could be tested if tensions escalate further.
The situation remains fluid as the US and Iran continue to navigate a highly charged diplomatic environment, with global attention on whether military force might ultimately be avoided through negotiation or whether tensions will escalate further.
