Donald Trump vows 100% tariff on Canada if China deal goes ahead

US President Donald Trump has once again rattled the foundations of North American trade ties, threatening to slap a sweeping 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods if Prime Minister Mark Carney presses ahead with a trade arrangement involving China, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a sharply worded post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump warned that Canada would not be allowed to function as a “drop-off port” for Chinese goods bound for the United States. Should Ottawa move closer to Beijing, he said, all Canadian exports to the US would be hit with an immediate 100 per cent tariff, pointedly referring to Carney as “governor” rather than prime minister.

Carney’s office offered no immediate response to the remarks.

Seeking to temper the fallout, Canada’s minister for Canada-US trade, Dominic LeBlanc, later said on X that Ottawa is not pursuing a free trade agreement with China. Instead, he characterised a deal announced last week as a narrowly focused resolution of “several important tariff issues,” stressing that Canada’s new government is intent on fortifying its domestic economy while broadening its global trading partnerships.