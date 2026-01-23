Trump pulls Canada’s invite to US ‘Board of Peace’ amid growing diplomatic row

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada to join his newly created Board of Peace, escalating an already tense diplomatic standoff between the two North American allies.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening, Trump said the board was rescinding its offer to Canada, addressing the message directly to Prime Minister Mark Carney. No explanation was given for the decision.

The move follows a turbulent week in US-Canada relations, during which Carney warned that the world was experiencing a “rupture” in the US-led international order and his government ruled out paying to join the new body.

Carney’s office did not immediately respond to the withdrawal. Only days earlier, the prime minister had said he was prepared to join the board “in principle”, while stressing that major questions remained unanswered about its governance, funding and role in Gaza.

The Board of Peace was formally launched by Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. The US administration has promoted it as a new international organisation designed to help resolve conflicts, with Trump holding broad decision-making powers as its chair.

While initially framed as a mechanism to oversee a ceasefire in Gaza and post-war reconstruction following the Israel-Hamas conflict, the board’s draft charter makes no explicit reference to the Palestinian territory. Critics say its structure appears intended to replace or bypass functions traditionally held by the United Nations.

According to the White House, around 60 countries have been invited to join, with roughly 35 having signed up so far. Representatives from more than a dozen nations attended a charter-signing ceremony in Davos, though Canada was absent.

The UK has also declined to participate for now, citing concerns over the possible inclusion of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Canadian officials had expressed reservations about the board even before the invitation was revoked. Carney said unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza would be a “precondition” for any Canadian involvement, while his government rejected the idea of paying for a seat.