Donald Trump invites Putin to Gaza ‘peace board’ amid ongoing Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join United States President Donald Trump’s proposed “board of peace”, a body intended to address global conflicts and oversee governance and reconstruction in Gaza, according to the Kremlin, the Al Jazeera reported.

The invitation was extended as Russia’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine continues, with peace negotiations showing limited progress. Trump has repeatedly said he would end the Ukraine conflict quickly if elected, but fighting on the ground has persisted and talks have stalled.

The White House has approached several international figures to serve on the “board of peace”, which would be chaired by Trump.

“President Putin also received an invitation to join this board of peace,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Peskov said Moscow was seeking clarification from Washington on the details of the proposal, but did not indicate whether Putin would accept the offer.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, has also reportedly been invited to join the group.