Israeli fire injures Palestinians across Gaza amid reported ceasefire breaches

Several Palestinians have been injured across the Gaza Strip following Israeli gunfire, drone attacks and shelling, in incidents that Palestinian officials describe as repeated violations of a ceasefire that has been in place since October.

Medical sources cited by the Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli drone fire on Sunday wounded civilians in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in southern Gaza City. In the south of the territory, two people, including a young girl, were injured by gunfire in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Further injuries were reported in areas from which Israeli forces were supposed to have withdrawn under the terms of the ceasefire.

Staff at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in eastern Gaza City said three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire near Netzarim, south of the city. Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli drone fired on a group of civilians in the area.

At Nasser Medical Complex, doctors confirmed that two additional Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire in al-Mawasi. In central Gaza, medics at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said a Palestinian man was shot in the head in Deir el-Balah and was in a serious condition.

Israeli forces also carried out air strikes on buildings in Rafah in southern Gaza, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Jabalia in the north and the Tuffah district of Gaza City. Helicopter gunfire was reported near the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, and Israeli naval vessels fired towards the coast off Khan Younis, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

The latest violence comes as Hamas has welcomed the formation of a proposed 15-member technocratic committee of Palestinians intended to oversee the provision of public services in Gaza.

The body would reportedly operate under the supervision of an international “board of peace” chaired by US President Donald Trump. However, significant questions remain over its authority, funding and whether Israel would allow it to function freely.