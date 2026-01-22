India among nations who sit out Trump’s 'Board of Peace' launch

India was one of the notable absentees in Davos on Thursday, 22 January, when US President Donald Trump unveiled his self-styled 'Board of Peace' — a new global body he says will help secure lasting peace in Gaza and tackle wider conflicts. While Trump rolled out the red carpet for allied heads of state, New Delhi kept its distance, signalling a very careful — if not uncomfortable — diplomatic posture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Trump’s invitation list for the board. But insiders say India has yet to take a definitive position, citing the initiative’s sensitive geopolitical implications and its origins in the unpredictable Trump worldview.

This hesitancy comes amid broader friction between the two capitals: the Trump administration has slapped Indian exports with tariffs totalling about 50 per cent — among the highest levies imposed on any trading partner — largely tied to India’s energy choices (importing crude oil from Russia) and broader geopolitical positioning.

That punitive tariff, which began at 25 per cent and was doubled after Washington invoked national security grounds, has rattled exporters and amplified tensions in what was once a warm strategic partnership. It is a stark backdrop for Modi’s diplomatic balance act: being courted as Trump’s “friend” one day and facing steep economic penalties the next, without any clear mechanism to rein in Washington’s mercurial trade policy.