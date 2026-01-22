Trump drops Greenland tariff threat and rules out use of force after Davos talks

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to impose tariffs on European countries opposed to his push for control of Greenland and has ruled out using force to seize the territory, marking a dramatic reversal that has eased weeks of escalating tension between Washington and its European allies.

Speaking in Davos on Wednesday, Trump said the planned tariffs would not go ahead after he reached what he described as a “framework” agreement with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte covering Greenland and wider Arctic security. The announcement followed their meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato nations,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. Al Jazeera reported that the president added that discussions had also touched on the proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence shield and security arrangements in the Arctic.

No details of the framework were made public. In brief comments to reporters, Trump said it addressed “security and minerals and everything else”, without elaborating.

Rutte, speaking later in an interview with Fox News, also offered few specifics and avoided questions about whether the agreement envisaged US ownership of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. Instead, he framed the talks as part of a broader discussion about regional security.

“We basically discussed how can we implement the president’s vision on protecting, yes, Greenland but not only Greenland, the whole Arctic,” Rutte said. When asked whether Denmark would retain sovereignty over Greenland, he said the issue “did not come up”.

A Nato spokesperson, Allison Hart, described the meeting as “productive” and said the framework would focus on allies’ collective efforts to safeguard Arctic security. She added that talks between Denmark, Greenland and the United States would continue, with the aim of ensuring that Russia and China did not gain an economic or military foothold on the island.

Trump’s shift comes after weeks of heated rhetoric in which he had threatened to impose tariffs of 10 per cent on Denmark and seven other European countries from 1 February, rising to 25 per cent from June, unless they agreed to a deal allowing the US to acquire Greenland. The dispute had raised questions about the future of Nato and strained transatlantic relations underpinning roughly $1.7 trillion in trade.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had told leaders in Davos that he would not use military force to annex Greenland, despite repeating his belief that the island was strategically vital to the United States.