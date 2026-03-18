Iran confirms death of top security official Ali Larijani in attack

A pall of grief and defiance has descended over Tehran as Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the death of its secretary, Ali Larijani, in a deadly strike that has further inflamed an already volatile region.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Larijani was killed in the early hours of Tuesday alongside his son, Morteza Larijani, and senior security official Alireza Bayat, among others — an attack that has struck at the very heart of Iran’s strategic establishment.

In a solemn statement, the council paid tribute to Larijani’s decades-long service to the nation, hailing his role in shaping Iran’s development and calling for unity in the face of what it described as mounting external threats.

The confirmation came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel had eliminated Larijani in its ongoing campaign against Iranian targets — an assertion that underscores the widening scope and intensity of the conflict.