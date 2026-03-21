Iran’s unexpectedly tough retaliation may have pushed Trump to signal de-escalation

A series of high-impact retaliatory actions attributed to Iran — targeting energy infrastructure, military assets and strategic routes — appear to have influenced US President Donald Trump’s recent signal that Washington may consider winding down military operations, according to reports and official statements.

The escalation followed Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field on 18 March, which triggered a wave of retaliatory developments across the Gulf region and beyond.

Energy shocks and global impact

One of the most significant incidents involved damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility, one of the world’s largest gas processing hubs, which caused fires and raised fears of global supply disruption.

While regional officials and reports have attributed the strike to Iran, Tehran has not formally claimed responsibility for the attack so far, adding a layer of ambiguity to the escalation.

The damage has had immediate market impact, with global energy prices surging and concerns rising over supply to Europe and Asia.