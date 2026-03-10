Today will be most intense day of strikes on Iran: Pentagon chief
Hegseth announces escalation while Caine praises joint force destroying IRGC missile stockpiles
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday as the "most intense day of strikes" in the war against Iran, coinciding with Iranian ballistic missile attacks down 90 per cent since campaign start, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine said.
Speaking at Pentagon briefing at 12:15 GMT, Caine opened by honouring American servicemen killed in President Donald Trump's Iran operation, stating the joint US-Israeli force focuses on three objectives: destroying missile and drone capabilities before they threaten US interests, degrading the Iranian navy and preventing regime attacks "for years to come".
Iran fired its lowest weapons volume in 24 hours as US targets IRGC mine-laying missiles in the Gulf, work Caine called "gritty and tireless" while praising joint forces' performance.
Hegseth's remarks follow Monday's Truth Social warning of strikes "twenty times harder" if Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz oil flows, amid stalled tankers and Saudi Aramco's catastrophe alert.
Caine confirmed strikes neutralise Fateh-110/360 SRBMs (Iran, introduced 2002/2019) and Shahed-136 drones (Iran, introduced 2021) used in Gulf attacks.
Global markets react
Brent crude fell 10 per cent Tuesday after 29 per cent surge, reflecting Trump's prediction of swift war end despite Mojtaba Khamenei's supreme leader appointment dashing hopes.
India, with 40 per cent oil imports via Hormuz and 50 per cent LNG from Qatar/UAE, rejigged domestic gas to prioritise LPG/CNG amid force majeure invocations, securing US waivers for Russian oil.
No Indian casualties reported; Navy monitors Gulf of Oman deployments.
Air campaign launched February after Iranian strikes on Israeli/US bases, targeting nuclear sites, missile factories and navy assets. IRGC vowed oil blockade; Trump spoke with Putin on sanctions relief.
Casualties: 1,332+ Iranian civilians as per UN; US losses classified. Hormuz shut 10 days, 150+ tankers anchored.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines