Today will be most intense day of strikes on Iran: Pentagon chief

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday as the "most intense day of strikes" in the war against Iran, coinciding with Iranian ballistic missile attacks down 90 per cent since campaign start, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine said.

Speaking at Pentagon briefing at 12:15 GMT, Caine opened by honouring American servicemen killed in President Donald Trump's Iran operation, stating the joint US-Israeli force focuses on three objectives: destroying missile and drone capabilities before they threaten US interests, degrading the Iranian navy and preventing regime attacks "for years to come".

Iran fired its lowest weapons volume in 24 hours as US targets IRGC mine-laying missiles in the Gulf, work Caine called "gritty and tireless" while praising joint forces' performance.

Hegseth's remarks follow Monday's Truth Social warning of strikes "twenty times harder" if Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz oil flows, amid stalled tankers and Saudi Aramco's catastrophe alert.