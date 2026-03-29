Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye foreign ministers in Pakistan for talks on West Asia tensions
Islamabad hosts quadrilateral summit as diplomatic efforts intensify to de-escalate regional conflict
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are in Pakistan to attend a two-day quadrilateral summit aimed at finding ways to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on 28 March, while Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reached the city on 29 March at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
The summit is part of Islamabad’s diplomatic effort to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions in the region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Bilateral talks on sidelines
Dar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on the sidelines of the summit and is expected to meet the Saudi foreign minister separately.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the visiting leaders will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold consultations on regional developments.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said the ministers would engage in “in-depth discussions” on efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region.
Outreach to Iran
Separately, Dar held a telephonic conversation with Abbas Araghchi, during which the two sides discussed the evolving regional situation.
Dar emphasised the need for de-escalation, stating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to lasting peace.
In a related development, Dar said Iran had agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route.
He said two ships would be permitted to cross the strait daily, calling the move a “constructive gesture” that could contribute to regional stability.
Strategic significance
The Strait of Hormuz, controlled by Iran, is a key maritime corridor through which around 20 per cent of global energy supplies are transported. Movement through the route has been restricted amid the ongoing conflict.
Pakistan has said it is “actively and constructively engaged” with regional and international stakeholders to help bring about a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
The ongoing summit is being closely watched as part of broader diplomatic efforts to contain tensions in West Asia and prevent further escalation.
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