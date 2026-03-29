Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye foreign ministers in Pakistan for talks on West Asia tensions

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are in Pakistan to attend a two-day quadrilateral summit aimed at finding ways to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on 28 March, while Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reached the city on 29 March at the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The summit is part of Islamabad’s diplomatic effort to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions in the region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Bilateral talks on sidelines

Dar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on the sidelines of the summit and is expected to meet the Saudi foreign minister separately.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the visiting leaders will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold consultations on regional developments.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the ministers would engage in “in-depth discussions” on efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region.