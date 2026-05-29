Govt asks state-run fuel retailers to build 30-day LPG reserves

The Centre has directed state-run fuel retailers to prepare plans for maintaining liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves sufficient to meet at least 30 days of demand, amid supply disruptions triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

“We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out a plan to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it,” petroleum ministry joint secretary Sujata Sharma told reporters on Friday, 29 May.

The directive has been issued to state-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), asking them to develop proposals for additional LPG storage capacity beyond their routine commercial inventories.

The move comes as the prolonged conflict in West Asia exposes the vulnerability of India’s energy supply chain. A substantial portion of India’s energy imports originates in the Gulf region — accounting for around 40 per cent of crude oil imports, 65 per cent of natural gas supplies and about 90 per cent of LPG imports.

According to officials, the three-month conflict disrupted energy flows from the region, putting pressure on India’s supply management systems.

While India has managed to secure alternative supplies of crude oil and natural gas — critical for transport fuels, electricity generation, fertiliser production, CNG and piped cooking gas — LPG availability has been affected, forcing tighter regulation of supplies to commercial consumers.

Sharma also said the government was working on expanding crude oil storage capacity, although she did not provide details.