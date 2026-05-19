Tell truth about fuel, LPG supply: Ashok Gehlot to Rajasthan govt

Former Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the Rajasthan government of “misleading” the public over the reported fuel shortage situation, alleging that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies were being rationed in parts of the state, particularly in Jodhpur.

In a strongly worded statement, Gehlot said the government should present the real situation honestly instead of downplaying the crisis, so that people could prepare themselves and make alternative arrangements if necessary.

“This is a time of crisis. Rather than speaking lies and creating confusion, the government should tell the truth so that people can prepare themselves and make alternative arrangements if required,” the former chief minister said.

Gehlot claimed that several visitors from Jodhpur who met him at his residence informed him that fuel supplies were severely restricted at many petrol pumps, while some outlets had reportedly run completely dry.