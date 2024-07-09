Q1, FY2024-25: Corporate investments hit 20-year low

Investment announcements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25 have plunged to a 20-year low, totalling just Rs 44,300 crore. This stark decline marks the lowest level since June 2005, despite the economy's apparently steady growth trajectory.

In their latest report on corporate investments, analysts from the Bank of Baroda attribute this sluggishness primarily to the looming elections, which put industries in a cautious 'wait-and-watch' mode instead of committing to major investments until the results were declared.

This trend contrasts sharply with previous election years, however. For instance, Q1 of FY 2014–15 saw investments amounting to Rs 2.9 lakh crore and Q1 of FY 2019–20 saw Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

The manufacturing sector has dominated the investment landscape this time, accounting for 46.4 per cent of the total announcements, closely followed by electricity and services. However, the period between June 2023 and June 2024 still witnessed a staggering decline in investment value, plummeting by Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

The transport services sector alone experienced a significant dip of 61 per cent, amounting to a decline of Rs 4.61 lakh crore, largely attributed to deferred plans within the airlines industry, especially regarding aircraft acquisitions.