India's manufacturing sector activity falls to 5-month low in Sep: PMI

Manufacturing activities in India fell to a five-month low in September as new orders rose at a softer pace, which tempered production growth, a monthly survey said on Tuesday, 3 October.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.5 in September, down from 58.6 in August -- the lowest in five months.

The September PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 27th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

"India's manufacturing industry showed mild signs of a slowdown in September, primarily due to a softer increase in new orders which tempered production growth.

"Nevertheless, both demand and output saw significant upticks, and firms also noted gains in new business from clients across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On the inflation front, supply-chain conditions were broadly stable, which helped drag down the rate of input price inflation to its weakest in over three years, the survey said.

However, greater labour costs, upbeat business confidence and buoyant demand facilitated a sharper increase in output charges.