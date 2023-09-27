HEC: Slow death of a 'navratna'

Why would the Modi government want to wind up a key ‘mother industry’ in the core sector such as Heavy Engineering Corporation? Its strategic importance is immense and India does need more steel plants and more production to meet domestic demand.

HEC, founded in 1958, is one of the leading suppliers of heavy capital equipment for steel, mining, railways, power, defence, space research, nuclear and defence sectors, having developed an expertise in steel melting, casting, forging, fabrication, assembly and testing of a wide range of products.

It defies a rational mind to try and understand why Prime Minister Modi is determined to destroy one of the country’s navratnas, whose expert team of engineers was at one time reputed to be amongst the best in the world.

When HEC was set up a good six decades ago, it occupied a sprawling 2.1 sq km township in Ranchi, now the capital of Jharkhand, and offered some of the best, most attractive facilities in terms of housing, schooling and healthcare to its executives, workers and their families.

But years of neglect, poor planning, mismanagement and labour trouble have seen its staff shrink to 2,700 engineers and workers from 40,000 at its peak.