Disinvestment plan of BPCL halted; bidders backed out due to unstable fuel market, complex tax regime

Even as LPG prices rose for the second time this month, taking domestic LPG cylinder prices across the country over the Rs 1,000 mark, it has come to the fore that the Modi government had to halt the privatization bid of State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) due to an unstable fuel market and complex tax regime.

The government’s stake in BPCL is worth around Rs 50,000 crore.

A trade union leader who is in the know of the development told NH that two bidders – Apollo Global Management and I Squared Capital Advisors – have backed out from the ambitious privatization plan as they found “the bid not worthy enough to fight for”.

The trade unionists termed the backing out of the two bidders, eventually forcing the government to halt the disinvestment plan, as a “blessing in disguise”.

“Modi govt’s inability to stabilize the domestic fuel market and an irrational, complex tax regime was responsible for the deal reaching a dead end before it could take off,” said the trade unionist.