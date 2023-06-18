Over 2 lakh jobs 'eliminated' from PSUs, govt 'trampling upon hopes of youth': Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that over two lakh jobs have been "eliminated" from PSUs and alleged that hopes of lakhs of youth are being "trampled upon" by the government for the benefit of a few "crony capitalist friends".

Gandhi said Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) used to be the pride of India and the dream of every youth for employment but today, they are "not the priority of the government".

"Employment in PSUs of the country has come down from 16.9 lakh in 2014 to only 14.6 lakh in 2022. Do jobs decrease in a progressing country? 1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL; 61,928 in SAIL; 34,997 in MTNL; 29,140 in SECL; 28,063 in FCI; 21,120 in ONGC," he said in a tweet in Hindi.